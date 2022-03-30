First ECB rate hike could come this year, ECB’s Kazimir says

PRAGUE: The European Central Bank could raise interest rates towards the end of the year, unless there is a “dramatic” escalation of the war in Ukraine, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir told a news conference on Wednesday.

The ECB earlier said it may end asset purchases in the third quarter, a prerequisite for any interest rate increase, but has yet to give an expected timeline for a rate move, even as conservative policymakers are making the case for a hike this year.

Kazimir added that he would like to exit negative interest rates within one year.

The ECB’s deposit rate currently stands at minus 0.5%.