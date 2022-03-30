ANL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.39%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.9%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.44%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,436 Decreased By -29 (-0.65%)
BR30 15,864 Decreased By -138 (-0.86%)
KSE100 44,155 Decreased By -283.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 16,856 Decreased By -127.5 (-0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Australia romp past West Indies into World Cup final

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

WELLINGTON: Alyssa Healy hit her fourth one-day century in a monumental opening stand as Australia cruised into the Women’s World Cup final with a crushing 157-run victory over West Indies at Basin Reserve on Wednesday.

Australia will now face either holders England or South Africa, who meet in Thursday’s second semi-final, in Christchurch on Sunday looking to claim the trophy for the seventh time in 12 editions of the World Cup.

The start of the match was delayed by rain but Australia wasted no time in asserting their dominance when they were put in to bat, racing to an imposing 305 for three on the back of the 216-run opening partnership between Healy and Rachael Haynes.

Healy hammered 129 off 107 balls, while Haynes made 85 off 100 before departing to trigger a mini collapse which Beth Mooney (43 not out) and skipper Meg Lanning (26 not out) stemmed in a fourth-wicket partnership of 69.

“We came in expecting a very difficult game today and I think Healy and Haynes really set it up for us,” said Lanning. “We’ll certainly enjoy the win, but we came here to win the tournament so that’s what we’re looking for.

We don’t mind who we play, they’re both pretty incredible teams.“ West Indies were not helped by their poor fielding, while a hamstring injury sustained while chasing a ball to the boundary restricted off spinner Anisa Mohammed to only two overs.

South Africa make World Cup semis after match washed out

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews both scored 34s in the chase and captain Stafanie Taylor contributed 48 but West Indies were always behind the run rate required if they were to overhaul the Australian tally.

Healy continued her fine performance with a direct hit to run out Chedean Nation and, with Mohammed and Chinelle Henry unable to bat because of injury and illness, West Indies were dismissed for 148 in 37 overs. “A big partnership deflates a whole team and that’s what Australia did,” said Taylor.

“We needed someone to bat the whole innings and we never had that.”

