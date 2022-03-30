BoI secy holds e-kachehry

ISLAMABAD: As per instructions from the Prime Minister’s office, khuli kachehri has become a regular public outreach activity at the Board of Investment (BoI), which conducted its fifth e-kachehry, chaired by Federal Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar on Tuesday.

Through this platform, several investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to the BoI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country. Export processing zones, taxation, CPEC, joint ventures, issuance of business visas etc were the main areas of focus during the session.

The participants were appreciative of the BoI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan and creating a conducive business environment in the country. During the session, a few complaints and queries pertaining to other departments were also raised which will be taken up by the BoI with the concerned departments to ensure timely complaint resolution.

Speaking to the relevant audiences via Zoom and telephone, the secretary encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the BoI for further coordination on matters of importance.

