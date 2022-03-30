ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BoI secy holds e-kachehry

Recorder Report 30 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As per instructions from the Prime Minister’s office, khuli kachehri has become a regular public outreach activity at the Board of Investment (BoI), which conducted its fifth e-kachehry, chaired by Federal Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar on Tuesday.

Through this platform, several investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to the BoI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country. Export processing zones, taxation, CPEC, joint ventures, issuance of business visas etc were the main areas of focus during the session.

The participants were appreciative of the BoI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan and creating a conducive business environment in the country. During the session, a few complaints and queries pertaining to other departments were also raised which will be taken up by the BoI with the concerned departments to ensure timely complaint resolution.

Speaking to the relevant audiences via Zoom and telephone, the secretary encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the BoI for further coordination on matters of importance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BOI Prime Minister’s Office Khuli Kachehri Fareena Mazhar

Comments

1000 characters

BoI secy holds e-kachehry

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Voting on no-trust move: PTI MNAs forbidden from attending NA session

Voting on no-confidence motion to take place on April 3: Rashid

Read more stories