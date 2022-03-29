PM Imran directs PTI lawmakers to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion.

“No member of the PTI shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of the no-confidence motion,” read the letter issued to all PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), including the dissident lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Only duly designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of the party during the course of the debate on this motion.”

PM Imran Khan, as the party chairman, urged all party members to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit, while keeping in mind “the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.”

The letter also warned lawmakers against violating the party discipline, and directed them to refrain from extending any favour relating to the vote of no-trust motion to any other parliamentary party or group whatsoever.

“Any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A,” it added.

Meanwhile, the no-trust motion against PM Imran was tabled in the National Assembly on Monday as 161 lawmakers voted in favour of it at the start of the session.

Following the development, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the session till March 31 (Thursday) during which the debate will take place on the resolution.