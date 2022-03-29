ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran directs PTI lawmakers to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

  • Warns action under Article 63-A of the Constitution against those violating the party's policy
BR Web Desk 29 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion.

“No member of the PTI shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of the no-confidence motion,” read the letter issued to all PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), including the dissident lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Only duly designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of the party during the course of the debate on this motion.”

PM Imran Khan, as the party chairman, urged all party members to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit, while keeping in mind “the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.”

NA session adjourned after Shehbaz tables no-confidence motion

The letter also warned lawmakers against violating the party discipline, and directed them to refrain from extending any favour relating to the vote of no-trust motion to any other parliamentary party or group whatsoever.

“Any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A,” it added.

Meanwhile, the no-trust motion against PM Imran was tabled in the National Assembly on Monday as 161 lawmakers voted in favour of it at the start of the session.

Following the development, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the session till March 31 (Thursday) during which the debate will take place on the resolution.

PM Imran Khan no confidence motion Dissidents PTI MNA

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran directs PTI lawmakers to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

KSE-100 gains 505 points as volume registers substantial increase

Reopening of Khunjerab Pass to facilitate Pak-China trade, says Dawood

Abbasi urges govt to share 'threat letter' in parliament

Rupee falls to yet another all-time low against US dollar

Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

US authorizes fourth Covid shot for over 50s

China says US representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

Tight energy market pushes Pakistan towards Afghan coal: report

Oil drops $3 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Read more stories