ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin-Zelensky talks would be ‘counterproductive’, Moscow says

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky would be “counterproductive”, the Russian foreign minister said Monday, as delegations prepared for Turkey-hosted talks on Moscow’s military operation.

Putin “has said he has never refused to meet President Zelensky. The only thing that he considers fundamentally important is for these meetings to be well prepared”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in televised comments to journalists, after Zelensky called for a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Lavrov said the current crisis has “been brewing so long, all these years, that a huge number of problems have built up, therefore just meeting and exchanging views on what you think and I think, that would just be counterproductive now”.

Zelensky and Putin have met only once, at talks in Paris in 2019.

As the countries are set to resume in-person peace talks in Istanbul, Lavrov said Moscow maintains its demands for demilitarisation and “denazification” in Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

Putin has named these as Moscow’s military goals, as well as for Ukraine to have neutral status.

“Both the demilitarisation and the denazification of Ukraine are an essential component of the agreements that we are trying to achieve,” Lavrov said.

“We have an interest in these talks ending with a result that will achieve the fundamental aims for us,” the minister said.

He named the primary goal as “ending the killing in the Donbas region that has lasted eight years”, referring to eastern Ukraine.

He added that Russia wanted Ukraine to “stop assimilating itself with the West, with NATO, in the military sense”.

Ukraine must “stop being a country that is continually being militarised and where they try to deploy offensive weapons threatening Russia”, he said.

The minister also called for an end to “efforts to encourage Nazi ideology and practices”.

He said that Ukraine’s armed forces are “permeated by officers from the so-called national volunteer battalions, which publicly preach Nazi ideas”.

Lavrov also accused the West of “supporting the extermination of everything Russian in Ukraine”, citing books and television broadcasts.

Vladimir Putin Sergei Lavrov Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

1000 characters

Putin-Zelensky talks would be ‘counterproductive’, Moscow says

Shehbaz Sharif will be opposition's nominee for PM post, announces Zardari

NA session adjourned after Shehbaz tables no-confidence motion

Another record low: Pakistan's rupee crosses 182 level in inter-bank market

Pakistan offers ‘unlimited’ export potential, says Dr Baqir

Late recovery at PSX pushes KSE-100 close to 44,000

Not aware of letter PM referred to in his address: Sheikh Rashid

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2%

Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

Israel's US, Arab partners close ranks on Iran and urge Palestine talks

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Read more stories