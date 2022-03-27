ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vaughan slams lack of England ‘fight’ against West Indies

AFP 27 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the current side’s lack of “spirit and fight” as they hurtled towards a series loss in the West Indies.

The latest in a long line of batting collapses left England 103 for eight in their second innings at stumps on Saturday’s third day of the third and final Test in Grenada – a lead of only 10 runs with two days left to play.

Mayers’ golden arm destroys England to leave West Indies on verge of victory

With the series level at 0-0 after two draws, Joe Root’s tourists, fresh from a humiliating Ashes reverse in Australia, succumbed to the unheralded Kyle Mayers as the medium-pacer returned the astounding figures of five wickets for nine runs in 13 overs.

“To see the England team just capitulate like that with no spirit or fight – I am afraid there are big questions to ask,” Vaughan told BT Sport. “The resistance in this England team is non-existent.”

Vaughan, the last England captain to enjoy a Test series win in the Caribbean back in 2004, said he sympathised with fellow Yorkshire batsman Root and his team regarding the challenges posed by ‘bubble’ cricket amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he added: “But when you continuously see them just collapse and show no fight, no spirit and togetherness… I hear all the time that the England squad are quite tight and have a good spirit. No they haven’t.

“Spirit happens on the pitch, it doesn’t happen on the beach or by the pool. It happens on the pitch when you get partnerships working together and you fight your way through tricky situations. You don’t gift the opposition an easy win.”

Michael Vaughan

Comments

1000 characters

Vaughan slams lack of England ‘fight’ against West Indies

Imran Khan will be ultimate winner, says Sheikh Rashid

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK's Truss

U.S. envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Read more stories