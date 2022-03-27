ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Public meetings: security beefed up in federal capital

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies on Saturday beefed up security by deploying 15,000 security personnel ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public gatherings.

The administration also placed shipping containers at all entry points of Red Zone as well as placed containers at various roads, Islamabad expressway, Srinagar Highway, and others, in an attempt to ward off oncoming protesters towards Red Zone. Out of 15,000 security personnel, 2,000 each are of the Rangers and FC as well as 2,000 of police are summoned from provinces, and 9,000 of the capital police have been deployed in the city for maintaining law and order in the city.

The PTI will hold its public gathering at Parade Ground at Shakarparian on Sunday (today), whereas, the opposition parties will hold a jalsa near weekly bazaar near Peshawar Mor at H-9 the next day.

All roads leading to the Red Zone were put under tight security with a heavy deployment of police and Rangers as well as majority entry point of the Red Zone closed to normal traffic.

The authorities have also deployed Rangers around all the sensitive buildings in the vicinity including Parliament House, Presidency, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Supreme Court, and Pak-Secretariat blocks.

A heavy contingent of the Rangers, FC, and police were deployed in different areas including at Zero Point, Expressway, 9th Avenue, Faizabad, and some others. The number of security personnel at city’s exit and entry point increased.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic plan in connection with the PDM’s long march and the PTI’s public rally at Parade Ground.

As per the traffic plan, the Red Zone area will remain closed for general public till March 28. All the ways leading to Red Zone, including D-Chowk, Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk, and Ayub Chowk will be closed for normal traffic.

The Islamabad traffic police advised citizens to use only Margalla Road for entry and exit from the Red Zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

