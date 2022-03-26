Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed the ministries to spend advertisement funds on those specific projects for which funds were allocated and to remain within the maximum limit of 2.5 percent, depending upon the size of the project.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that recently the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) that Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on July 7, 2021 had approved Advertisement Policy, 2021 with the stipulation that guidelines be prepared and incorporated in the policy by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives after Ecnec approval for allocating a percentage of total budget outlay in PSDP. After approval of Ecnec Advertisement Policy, 2021 it was to be resubmitted for Cabinet approval.

Accordingly, guidelines were prepared and submitted to the CDWP in its meeting held on December 13, 2021 for consideration which recommended it for inclusion in the Advertisement Policy, 2021 and for approval of Ecnec with the following recommendations: (i) appropriate allocations will be made in PC-Is of the projects selected by CDWP for media campaigns; (ii) Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoI&B) would conduct an audience impact analysis survey of media campaigns run on development initiatives (including projects, policies, and programmes) of the government in print, electronic, social/digital media during last two years and share findings with CDWP; and (iii) based on the survey the MoI&B will prepare a media and communication plan to be shared with all ministries/divisions and departments for inclusion in the PC-Is of projects selected by CDWP.

Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives submitted the Advertisement Policy, 2021 for consideration and approval of Ecnec subject to following recommendations and guidelines: (i) appropriate allocations will be made in PC-Is of the projects selected by CDWP for media campaign; (ii) MoI&B would conduct an audience impact analysis survey of media campaigns, run on development initiatives (including projects, policies and programs) of the government in print, electronic, social/digital media during last two years and share findings with CDWP; (iii) based on the above survey, the Mol&B would prepare a media and communication plan, which will be shared with all ministries/divisions and departments for inclusion in the PC-Is of projects selected by CDWP; (iv) provision for advertisement and publicity in PC-I may only be allowed to the “qualified projects”.

There shall be no such provision in PC-II feasibility studies for projects; (v) a project shall be declared a qualified project for advertisement and publicity by the CDWP based upon nature of work, geographical coverage, cost of the project and other criteria as deemed appropriate by the CDWP; (vi) CDWP shall consider every project for declaration as a qualified project for advertisement and publicity when received for approval; (vii) once a project is declared as qualified project for advertisement, publicity appropriate funds shall be earmarked for advertisement and publicity in PC-I of the project, depending upon the conditions; (viii) provision for advertisement shall be made in the first year i.e. year of launching the project and in the last year i.e. the year of completion of the project; (ix) MoI&B may determine the mechanism for utilization of funds for advertisement and publicity; and (x) project authorities would utilize funds for project needs relating to advertisement as per instructions issued by the MoI&B.

Finance Minister observed that the funds for advertisement should be spent on the project for which the same are earmarked. Further, he added, that the funds should remain to the maximum limit of 2.5 percent depending upon the size of the project.

