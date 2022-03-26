FBR links renewal of customs agent licences to KPI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has linked the renewal of the customs agent licenses with the key performance indicators (KPI) defined by the Board to ascertain their performance.

The FBR has issued SRO431(I)/2022 here on Friday to issue draft amendments in the Customs Rules, 2001.

Under the amended rules, the “KPI” means key performance indicators, defined by the FBR to ascertain the performance of the licensee.

According to the FBR’s revised eligibility criteria to file application seeking license for customs agents, a candidate is eligible to file application with the licensing authority, if he has adequate knowledge of computer to handle the goods declaration (GD) in PRAL or Customs Computerized System (CCS) etc.

He should not be convicted by any court of law and fulfill other conditions specified in the law.

The applicant shall provide sales tax registration certificate prior to issuance of license or shall upload into the system against a checkbox.

A smart card shall be issued in substitution of existing license booklet, having all the requisite information including license holder name; license type partnership, proprietorship or AOP; issuance and expiry date; ID card number; and NTN of the licensee.

The licensing authority shall not consider an application for the grant of license, if the applicant fails to secure at least 50 percent aggregate marks along with 40 percent marks in each of the three subjects in the written examination.

Provided that a person holding a customs permit for a period not less than 10 years with a reputable licensee and have a sound financial background with no conviction and duly authorised by the respective customs agent association, may be exempted by the collector from the above mentioned test on case to case basis after conducting his interview. Biannual training of licensee based on regularly updated modules in WeBOC [CCS] system shall be conducted.

If the licensee fails to appear on two consecutive training modules, his/her license shall be revoked.

The licensing authority shall not consider an application for the grant of licence, if the applicant fails to secure at least 50 per cent aggregate marks but not less than 40 percent marks in each of the three subjects in the examination, the FBR’s new rules added.

