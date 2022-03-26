ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR links renewal of customs agent licences to KPI

Sohail Sarfraz 26 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has linked the renewal of the customs agent licenses with the key performance indicators (KPI) defined by the Board to ascertain their performance.

The FBR has issued SRO431(I)/2022 here on Friday to issue draft amendments in the Customs Rules, 2001.

Under the amended rules, the “KPI” means key performance indicators, defined by the FBR to ascertain the performance of the licensee.

According to the FBR’s revised eligibility criteria to file application seeking license for customs agents, a candidate is eligible to file application with the licensing authority, if he has adequate knowledge of computer to handle the goods declaration (GD) in PRAL or Customs Computerized System (CCS) etc.

He should not be convicted by any court of law and fulfill other conditions specified in the law.

The applicant shall provide sales tax registration certificate prior to issuance of license or shall upload into the system against a checkbox.

A smart card shall be issued in substitution of existing license booklet, having all the requisite information including license holder name; license type partnership, proprietorship or AOP; issuance and expiry date; ID card number; and NTN of the licensee.

PTA to review KPIs in fixed broadband QoS regulation

The licensing authority shall not consider an application for the grant of license, if the applicant fails to secure at least 50 percent aggregate marks along with 40 percent marks in each of the three subjects in the written examination.

Provided that a person holding a customs permit for a period not less than 10 years with a reputable licensee and have a sound financial background with no conviction and duly authorised by the respective customs agent association, may be exempted by the collector from the above mentioned test on case to case basis after conducting his interview. Biannual training of licensee based on regularly updated modules in WeBOC [CCS] system shall be conducted.

If the licensee fails to appear on two consecutive training modules, his/her license shall be revoked.

The licensing authority shall not consider an application for the grant of licence, if the applicant fails to secure at least 50 per cent aggregate marks but not less than 40 percent marks in each of the three subjects in the examination, the FBR’s new rules added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR PRAL Customs Rules, 2001 KPI

Comments

Comments are closed.

FBR links renewal of customs agent licences to KPI

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories