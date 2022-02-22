PTA to review KPIs in fixed broadband QoS regulation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommuni-cation Authority (PTA) has decided to review the existing and format new Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in fixed broadband quality of service (QoS) regulation, while saying that due to the growing number of subscribers, the quality of broadband services is of concern.

The Broadband (i.e. Fixed Line) QoS KPIs, have been outlined in Broadband Quality of Service Regulations 2014, gazette notified in August 2014 referred as “BB QoS Regulations 2014”.

Due to the growing number of subscribers the quality of broadband services is of concern to the PTA.

As per PTA’s vision of “Protecting Consumer Interest and ensuring high quality ICT Services”, these indicators are created to establish quantifiable and measurable standard parameters; which the service provider is entailed to provide and the user has a right to expect thus invariably enhancing consumer satisfaction.

With the technological development and the introduction of G.fast Technology, the theoretical speed has been enhanced to 1000 Mbps (max) along with the promulgation of WiFi-6 /802.11ax protocol/standard, where the data rates of 10 Gpbs (dense IoT Deployment) has been attained, the definition of minimum downlink speed for term “Broadband” needs to amended from 256 kbps to 4 Mbps.

Also, the used cases of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband in 5G telecommunication technology is ultimately considered as substitute for wireline connection in the last mile, enabling the transfer of high speed data between two points.

Moreover, by 2025, Pakistan also aims to connect 75 percent of Metropolis, districts, town, tehsil and union council with Optical Fiber Cable based fixed/wireless access network with an average user data through put of 50Mbps in its major cities.

The broad band fixed internet services have been revolutionized with the introduction of GPON technology, enabling the provision of ultra-high speed internet services to the consumers.

To ensure a level playing field along with a competitive environment and subscriber satisfaction, performance measurement with a common standard regarding QoS is a must. Customers’ opinion should also be taken into consideration in this regard. With the advancement in technology and the introduction of bandwidth hungry applications, it is about time to set some benchmarks/thresholds for Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) which they must comply with in order to ensure consumers’ satisfaction.

The Broadband QoS Regulations 2014 has a scope and applicability to all fixed broadband services for the purpose of identifying the minimum quality of service standards and associated measurement. However, with the advancement in the Broadband Technologies, migration from legacy network onto modern GPON/FTTH technologies, some of the KPIs included in the BB Regulations 2014 may not be applicable and needs to be reviewed/amended in accordance with the international practices.

