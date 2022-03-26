ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat imports

Reuters 26 Mar, 2022

CAIRO: Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said on Thursday.

Egypt is looking for alternatives to Black Sea grain exports, which have been jeopardized by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine accounted for 80% of Egypt’s wheat imports last year.

“There’s no need for tenders right now but we are planning for the entire year so we are open to all possibilities and preparing backup plans,” Ali Moselhy said, adding that Egypt could start tendering again mid-harvest, which typically starts in April and ends in July or August.

The minister said that the government had already held talks with the United States and France and will meet with Argentinean representatives next week.

The United States, France and Argentina are three of 16 import origins that are accredited by Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), while Indian suppliers would still have to seek accreditation.

Egypt will begin offering flour to private sector mills at 8,600 Egyptian pounds ($471.23) per tonne as of Saturday, the minister added, after the government set a fixed price for unsubsidised bread earlier this week.

Wheat wheat crop wheat export wheat price

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wheat imports

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories