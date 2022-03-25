ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Giant white diamond 'The Rock' makes debut in Dubai

AFP Updated 25 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: A giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock" went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million.

The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie's.

Pakistan Day at Expo 2020 Dubai: Ambassador stresses closer trade linkages with region

After making its debut at Christie's Dubai, where it will be displayed from March 26-29, The Rock will travel to Taipei, New York and Geneva, where it will be auctioned on May 11.

"The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones," Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewellery at Christie's, told AFP.

"We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature."

The diamond is the "largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded" by the Gemological Institute of America, Christie's said in a statement, adding it is "G colour, VS1 clarity".

Christie’s brings exhibition of important contemporary jewellery to Dubai

The previous auction record for the largest colourless diamond was a 163.41 carat sparkler which sold in November 2017 for $33.7 million, Christie's said.

Earlier this year, Sotheby's in London sold "The Enigma" -- the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction, at 555.55 carats -- for $4.3 million.

