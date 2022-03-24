Pakistan Day at Expo 2020 Dubai: Ambassador stresses closer trade linkages with region

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood urged on Wednesday the region’s business community for closer cooperation at the Pakistan Day celebrations held at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mahmood was addressing a gathering at the Al Wasl Plaza, where a flag-hoisting ceremony took place to celebrate Pakistan Day, followed by speeches and musical performances by pop singers Asim Azhar and Aima Baig, child prodigy Hadia Hashmi and multi instrumentalists the Leo twins.

“I take this opportunity to welcome the business community within the UAE, the Gulf region, the Middle East and beyond to become our partners in strengthening economic activity through closer cooperation in trade, investment and tourism," said Mahmood.

"The government of Pakistan has decided to leverage Pakistan’s location for connectivity, communication and trade facilitation with the Gwadar sea port, the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and an easing of travel restrictions likely to turn Pakistan into a melting pot for economic activity within our region.”

The envoy also congratulated Pakistan and the UAE “on completing 50 years of trouble-free diplomatic relations” which he said are being upgraded constantly.

Earlier, Mahmood had said Pakistan had signed more than 100 MoUs worth billions of dollars at the Expo.

Twenty-five of these, worth $2 billion, were signed by the government of Gilgit Baltistan at the GB Investment Conference, which took place on the sidelines of the expo. KPK signed some 40 MoUs worth $8 billion while the Sindh government also signed 6 initial agreements.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 has been deemed a success by many. It was reported earlier that the pavilion has attracted 1.3 million visitors, with more expected in the last week of the fair that runs until March 31.

Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Expo Commissioner-General Office, said he was pleased to have Pakistan’s “strong participation with us in this world event through a pavilion that embodies the country’s rich history, boundless hospitality and bright future”.

Speaking at the 23 March event, he said “under the theme ‘Pakistan: the hidden treasure’ the pavilion aims to inspire, inform and ignite meaningful conversation about Pakistan’s unrevealed treasures and invites visitors to embark on a multi-sensory journey in exploration of the country’s ancient history and ethno-religious diversity”.

He said the pavilion was a popular destination among visitors “due to its ultra-modern and colourful architecture as well as its engaging content."

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020: A ‘magnet’ for investors and tourists alike

“The pavilion exhibits the best of what Pakistan has to offer while highlighting potential opportunities across various sectors such as tourism trade and investment," he added.

He noted that Pakistan was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE, which have grown exponentially over the years, “culminating in a $4.4-billion bilateral trade relationship, over 1 million Pakistani residents living and working in the UAE and playing a vital role in its progress.”

“We aim to further develop our thriving relationship in fields of joint interest such as FDI attraction, infrastructure, manufacturing and more,” he said.

Later in the evening the celebrations moved to the Expo’s Jubilee Stage. Actor Ahad Raza Mir unveiled a short documentary, shot especially for the occasion, followed by a concert of talented young artists, including Young Stunners, Hasan Raheem and Bayaan.