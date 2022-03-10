ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Christie’s brings exhibition of important contemporary jewellery to Dubai

BR Web Desk 10 Mar, 2022
<p>Source: christies.com</p>

Source: christies.com

Storied auction house, Christie’s, is set to bring their collection of fine jewellery this week to Dubai.

Christie’s is hosting ‘Rock Party’, an exhibition of contemporary pieces that are also for sale. The exhibition follows a series of fine jewellery exhibits after Gucci unveiled its high jewellery collection and Sotheby’s display of important jewellery and watches. On until Sunday, the collection is open to clients and the curious alike, as reported by The National.

Other names include Brazilian designer Fernando Jorge, known for his fluid, almost sensual pieces. Also on display are pieces from the German house Hemmerle, more than 125 years old, it is known for impeccable skill, even resurrecting techniques once thought extinct.

There are also pieces from Sabba, the 10-year-old house by ex-Cartier designer Alessandro Sabbatini, that produces just 30 pieces per year. Also on display will be pieces from Mashandy by sculptor, artist and jewellery Philippe Guilhem, whose bold, pieces take their cues from sculptor Gustave Miklos and architect Zaha Hadid.

As well as being on display for visitors, the pieces will all be for sale. In addition to the exhibition, Christie’s is showing Block Party, an NFT, that will not be for sale. It runs until Tuesday, March 29.

MENA Dubai Jewellery Gucci Cartier Christie's

