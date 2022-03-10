Christie’s brings exhibition of important contemporary jewellery to Dubai

Storied auction house, Christie’s, is set to bring their collection of fine jewellery this week to Dubai.

Christie’s is hosting ‘Rock Party’, an exhibition of contemporary pieces that are also for sale. The exhibition follows a series of fine jewellery exhibits after Gucci unveiled its high jewellery collection and Sotheby’s display of important jewellery and watches. On until Sunday, the collection is open to clients and the curious alike, as reported by The National.

Other names include Brazilian designer Fernando Jorge, known for his fluid, almost sensual pieces. Also on display are pieces from the German house Hemmerle, more than 125 years old, it is known for impeccable skill, even resurrecting techniques once thought extinct.

There are also pieces from Sabba, the 10-year-old house by ex-Cartier designer Alessandro Sabbatini, that produces just 30 pieces per year. Also on display will be pieces from Mashandy by sculptor, artist and jewellery Philippe Guilhem, whose bold, pieces take their cues from sculptor Gustave Miklos and architect Zaha Hadid.

As well as being on display for visitors, the pieces will all be for sale. In addition to the exhibition, Christie’s is showing Block Party, an NFT, that will not be for sale. It runs until Tuesday, March 29.