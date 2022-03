HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day’s losses at Friday’s open as profit-takers moved in following the market’s recent rally.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.96 percent, or 210.34 points, to 21,735.61.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.11 points, to 3,247.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.76 points, to 2,146.10.