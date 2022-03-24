ANL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TELE 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
TPLP 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.94%)
TRG 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.15%)
UNITY 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Hong Kong stocks open lower

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday, following losses on Wall Street after Federal Reserve officials signalled the need for aggressive monetary policy to contain inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.71 percent, or 156.95 points, to 21,997.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.48 percent, or 15.70 points, to 3,255.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 1.01 percent, or 21.91 points, to 2,141.29.

Hong Kong stocks

