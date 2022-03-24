ANL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.84%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
GTECH 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.72%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.69%)
TPLP 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.28%)
UNITY 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.23%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung Electronics shares worth $1.1bn sold in block deal

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics shares worth about $1.1 billion were sold in a block deal on Thursday, according to a document, which some analysts attributed to the Samsung conglomerate’s controlling family raising cash to meet a big tax bill.

About 19.9 million Samsung shares were sold by Kookmin Bank at 68,800 won per share, a discount of 2.4% to Wednesday’s closing price of 70,500 won, a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters showed.

Samsung Electronics did not have a comment on the sale.

But the shares on sale matched the amount that Hong Ra-hee, mother of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee and wife of deceased Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, agreed to keep in trust with Kookmin Bank in October, according to a Samsung Electronics filing that month.

Samsung Electronics suspends shipments to Russia

The trust agreement period was due to end by April 25, the filing showed.

Since patriarch Lee died in 2020, Samsung’s controlling family decided to use shares in affiliated companies to pay part of more than $10 billion in inheritance tax, people with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

The tax code allows payment in instalments, with one-sixth of the total to be paid first, and the remainder over five years with an annual interest rate. Even in instalments, analysts expect over 2 trillion won ($1.64 billion) to be due annually.

“The owner family is likely to sell additional shares to secure funds for inheritance tax,” said Choi Kwan-soon, an analyst at SK Securities.

Samsung Electronics’ share price was down 1% at 69,900 won in early afternoon trade, versus a 0.5% fall in the wider market.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Kookmin were bookrunners for the sale.

Samsung Electronics

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung Electronics shares worth $1.1bn sold in block deal

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

Oil futures climb as supply concerns linger

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Read more stories