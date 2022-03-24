ANL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.59 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.53%)
BOP 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
GGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
TPLP 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TREET 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.01%)
UNITY 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.23%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
South Africa make World Cup semis after match washed out

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

WELLINGTON: South Africa reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Thursday when rain washed out their crunch match against the West Indies in Wellington.

Both teams received a point from the abandoned fixture, putting South Africa second in the table to Australia and beyond the reach of their rivals for the playoff spots.

The West Indies can still make the top four but need results involving India and England to go their way.

A downpour delayed the start of the match in the New Zealand capital for more than four hours, then officials attempted to proceed with innings of 26 overs apiece.

Sidra Ameen becomes first Pakistani woman to score century in World Cup

But that was scrapped after 10.5 overs with South Africa 61-4 and looking to rebuild with Mignon du Preez unbeaten on 38 from 31 balls.

Chinelle Henry took 3-19 and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor felt they were on top when play was called off.

“It’s not the way we’d like (the match to end) but you can’t do much about God’s plan, it’s something we can’t control,” she said.

South Africa captain Sune Luus said her players were “pumped” at having the chance to make the final for the first time after semi appearances in 2000 and 2017.

“Everyone’s extremely excited and obviously very happy to be in the semi-finals,” she said.

Women's Cricket World Cup

