Germany to send 2,000 more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN: Germany will send 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to help it repel the Russian invasion, a parliamentary source told AFP on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian forces have already received 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missile launchers from the Bundeswehr, the German army.

Germany has also provided around 500 Strela surface-to-air missiles out from 2,700 promised.

The parliamentary source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons would be sent to Ukraine, confirming information circulating in the German media.

“We are one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine in the current situation,” she said. “This does not make us proud, but this is what we must do now to help Ukraine,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told parliament on Wednesday.