ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Morocco announces over $200m in fuel aid for truckers

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

RABAT: Morocco is to pay out some $206 million to help out truckers who staged a national strike over spiralling fuel costs spurred by the war in Ukraine, authorities and the media said Wednesday.

“With this support package, the government aims to help road transport workers by softening the impact of high fuel prices... caused by ongoing high prices globally,” the government said.

The package, reached after weeks of pressure including a nationwide strike by truckers demanding price controls, covers 180,000 vehicles, it said.

Morocco is heavily dependent on imports of fossil fuels and wheat, both of which have spiked in price following Russia’s month-old invasion of Ukraine.

The package is worth two billion dirhams, according to news site Medias24.

The aid will be available to transporters from early April, via an online portal, the government said.

Petrol prices at Moroccan pumps have reached new records, with a litre of unleaded hitting $1.46 on Wednesday.

On the world market, crude futures jumped more than four percent with Brent North Sea, the international benchmark, exceeding $120 per barrel.

Several Moroccan transport unions staged a five-day strike early this month to demand caps on prices and the profit margins of retailers, including market leader Afriquia which is owned by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Morocco subsidises flour and household gas but scrapped fuel subsidies following an earlier price hike in 2015.

Akhannouch’s government has also faced public pressure over price rises on other basic goods.

The central bank warned Tuesday that inflation would hit 4.7 percent this year, while growth would barely hit one percent.

petrol prices fuel prices fossil fuels Russia invasion of Ukraine fuel aid

Comments

1000 characters

Morocco announces over $200m in fuel aid for truckers

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories