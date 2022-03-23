ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan’s Azhar reaches 7,000 Test-run milestone

AFP 23 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Veteran Azhar Ali scored his 7,000th Test run on Wednesday during the series-decider against Australia in Lahore, joining an elite list of Pakistan batsmen.

The 37-year-old swept spinner Nathan Lyon to reach the landmark before being caught and bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins for 78.

It took Azhar 94 matches to achieve the milestone and he becomes only the fifth Pakistan batsman and 54th in all to cross the 7,000 Test-run mark.

Shafique, Azhar hit fifties as Pakistan move on to 159-1 at lunch

Azhar joins Pakistan legends Younis Khan (118 Tests, 10,099 runs), Javed Miandad (104 Tests, 8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (119, 8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (90, 7,530).

The three-match series against Australia is tied at 0-0 after the first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in high-scoring draws.

Azhar started his Test career against Australia at Lord’s when Pakistan were playing home games at neutral venues due to security risks.

Since then, he has become a mainstay in Pakistan’s batting lineup and also served as Test captain.

