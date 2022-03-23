ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Shafique, Azhar hit fifties as Pakistan move on to 159-1 at lunch

AFP 23 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali both made unbeaten half-centuries to guide Pakistan to 159-1 at lunch on the third day of the third Test in Lahore on Wednesday.

In-form opener Shafique was not out 75 and senior batsman Azhar 63 as Pakistan added 69 without loss after resuming on the third day at 90-1 in reply to Australia’s first innings 391.

The home team still trail by 232 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Australia toiled hard and could have had some reward in the last over before lunch when Azhar on 62, edged leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, but Steve Smith at slip failed to hold on to the sharp chance.

Other than that, it was hard work for the Australian bowlers on a placid Gaddafi Stadium pitch which, despite showing signs of cracks, has not offered much assistance to Swepson or off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Shafique was the first to reach his half century, which came in 210 minutes with 10 fours and was his fifth in five Tests, when he drove fast bowler Mitchell Starc for two.

Pakistan steady after Naseem, Shaheen halt Australia in third Test

Azhar cut Lyon for a boundary and then took a single to complete his 35th half-century in 94th Test which contained six fours and a six.

Australia’s first Test series in Pakistan for 24 years because of security fears has been marred by flat pitches where the bat has dominated the ball. The first two Tests, at Rawalpindi and Karachi, both ended in draws.

