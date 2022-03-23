Coal miners to be given insurance cover: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said the life and health insurance of coal miners of Lakhra Coalmine is a great step. As per the vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, government of Sindh is initiating several steps for the social development of people and in this regard we are signing the agreement for the insurance of miners, minister added.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony between Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company and M/S Jubilee Insurance as a chief guest here at a local hotel, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said insurance is a great and revolutionary step for the development of miners.

He said mining is a very hard work and an ordinary man can’t do it; I salute the miners for hard work. Imtiaz Shaikh said government of Sindh as per manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party taking several steps for the labour development, especially for miners and in case of negligence by any mine owner it mining lease will be cancelled.

