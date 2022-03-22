ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swiss current account surplus widens to $15bn in Q4

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

ZURICH: Switzerland ran a current account surplus of 14 billion Swiss francs ($14.96 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, turning around the 10 billion franc deficit the country ran at the end of 2020, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Tuesday.

“The current account balance was higher than in Q4 2020, with all components contributing to the increase,” the SNB said, noting Swiss companies received more from their foreign investments.

Switzerland: the land that inflation left behind

The central bank acquired reserve assets of 23.5 billion francs during the fourth quarter, up from 10.3 billion in the third quarter, indicating it had been more active buying foreign currencies to weaken appreciation pressure on the Swiss franc.

Switzerland current account surplus

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss current account surplus widens to $15bn in Q4

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

IMF too endorsing ‘economy is on the right path’: PM

Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

Naseem and Shaheen lead late charge to dismiss Australia for 391

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Read more stories