ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
ASL 12.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.54%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FFL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FNEL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.61%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TELE 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.81%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.1%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.41%)
UNITY 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,303 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 15,057 Increased By 160.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 43,322 Increased By 92.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 38.1 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Injured Richardson out of Australia’s limited-overs series in Pakistan

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

Australia pace bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of their limited-overs tour of Pakistan due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by the uncapped Ben Dwarshuis, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Left-armer Dwarshuis joins a squad that is also missing pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who are set to return home following the ongoing third and final test in Lahore.

Australia, who are on their first trip to Pakistan since 1998, are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match against the hosts in Lahore from March 29 to April 5.

Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

Richardson’s injury in training and subsequent withdrawal means that Jason Behrendorff will lead the charge for Australia and will be supported by the likes of Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Dwarshuis.

“One thing that will help is the guys have played a lot of T20 cricket,” limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said of his pace bowlers ahead of their departure for Pakistan.

“They’re quite inexperienced for Australia but playing T20 cricket will help them in that regard. There’s a lot of skill in the group and guys that have been around one-day cricket for a long time domestically as well.

“Having a lot of a lot of faith in their own ability is really important. When you have got guys like Abbott, he’s been around (international cricket) for a long time, Behrendorff – they’ve played a lot of state cricket, so it’ll be fine.”

