ANL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.24%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.21%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.64%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.58%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.33%)
TPL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.32%)
TPLP 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.9%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-6.39%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.06%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.48%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,556 Decreased By -64.4 (-1.39%)
BR30 16,821 Decreased By -642.6 (-3.68%)
KSE100 44,885 Decreased By -477.4 (-1.05%)
KSE30 17,469 Decreased By -211.3 (-1.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: Batsman David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins were among the big names left out of Australia's 16-player white ball squad named Tuesday for fixtures in Pakistan.

Australia are taking a full-strength Test squad on their first Pakistan tour in 24 years, but the three subsequent one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match will see many top players rested.

Australia's pace attack will be without Test captain Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchel Starc.

In the batting line-up, swashbuckling short-form hitter Glenn Maxwell, who is getting married in the coming weeks, is missing alongside explosive opener Warner.

The Test squad are due to leave for Pakistan at the weekend with the first of three Tests due to begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Injured Neser likely to miss Australia's tour of Pakistan

Cricket Australia said a packed schedule meant the workload of some players who play all formats -- Tests, Twenty20s and ODIs -- had to be managed.

"We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle," said chair of selectors George Bailey.

He also cited the need "to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months."

Limited overs players not involved in the Tests will join up mid-tour, with first one-dayer on March 29, also in Rawalpindi.

"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments."

The tour is Australia's first in Pakistan since 1998.

Cricket-mad Pakistan have struggled to entice foreign sides back following a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Australia ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

David Warner Glenn Maxwell Pat Cummins Twenty20s Pakistan vs Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Read more stories