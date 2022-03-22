Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday following a tepid lead from Wall Street as Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell sounded a hawkish note on monetary policy while traders continue to keep an eye on the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 97.85 points, to 21,319.19.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.14 points, to 3,249.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.22 percent, or 4.65 points, to 2,155.89.