Hong Kong stocks finish lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Monday on the back foot for the second straight day following a massive surge in the middle of last week as investors await details after China pledged to support markets.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.89 percent, or 191.06 points, to 21,221.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.61 points, to 3,253.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.73 percent, or 15.64 points, to 2,160.54.