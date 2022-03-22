ANL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TPLP 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
TREET 30.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.76%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 14,943 Increased By 46.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 43,315 Increased By 84.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,534 Increased By 39.3 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI and precarious times

BR Research Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Uncertainty is an evil for foreign direct investments. Political instability along with economic problems discourage foreign investors – this is a general observation in many countries the Middle East, Africa as well as South Asia particularly Pakistan. Security and law and order situation in the country in the past too has been a big deterrent in attracting foreign investment in the Pakistan. The rising political volatility in the country is definitely not a good omen for foreign investment. An even more important uncertainty that has kept investors at a distance in general has been the policy uncertainty. Whether it is the lack of diversification with all eggs in one (Chinese) basket or the lack of exuberance reflecting in Board of Investments initiative to boost FDI, policy around foreign investment in the country has come under fire many times.

Foreign direct investment in the country continues to be dull and dreary. Latest data from the central bank’s website shows that FDI in February 2022 fell by a staggering 34 percent year-on-year, whereas the month-on-month decline was 17 percent. The monthly net flows of $90.8 million as FDI in Feb-22 were the lowest since Aug-19. Monthly net FDI has been particularly been low during the last couple of months (Jan and Feb), which definitely does not bode well for already weak flows. Once could argue that the deteriorating geopolitics as well as rising political temperature inside the country have added to the number of restrictions for foreign investors.

During 8MFY22, FDI grew by 6 percent year-on-year to $1,257 million. The overall picture of country wise and sector wise investments remained the same: China remained the largest investor during 8MFY22 year-on-year, while United States remained the second largest investor. And in terms of sectoral classification, most of the foreign direct investment came in the power sector followed by financial business sector and communications sector.

Attracting FDI in the country has been a challenge for the longest time because of the country’s inherent structural and economic issues as well as the decline in investor interest either due to the security situation of the country, political instability, geopolitical volatility or global events like the pandemic. CPEC has been the only factor that has kept FDI going. Hence the story remains the same and unaddressed.

CPEC FDI COVID19 pandemic foreign direct investments

Comments

1000 characters

FDI and precarious times

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela: Rs7.4bn loans: banks grant ‘spot conditional approvals’

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Read more stories