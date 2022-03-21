ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky calls on Europe to halt all trade with Russia

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European leaders Monday to cease all trade with Russia in an effort to pressure Moscow to halt its nearly month-long military assault on his country.

“Please do not sponsor the weapons of war of this country, of Russia. No euros for the occupiers. Close all of your ports to them. Don’t export them your goods. Deny energy resources. Push for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video address.

Addressing Germany directly, he said: “You have the strength. Europe has the strength.”

His appeal comes as several countries in the EU, including the Baltic states, have called for an embargo on Russian oil and gas imports.

Germany has opposed an outright halt on Russian energy imports.

Negotiation is only way out of war, Ukraine’s Zelensky says

EU foreign ministers are meeting Monday to discuss Ukraine and a possible tightening of sanctions.

The Kremlin earlier Monday cautioned against a European oil embargo, saying the move could “hit everyone”.

“Such an embargo would have very serious consequences for the world energy market. It will have a very serious negative impact on Europe’s energy balance,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The United States this month announced a ban on Russian oil and gas, while Britain has said it will cut out Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

Trade Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky calls on Europe to halt all trade with Russia

Article 63-A: SC decides to form larger bench

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

KSE-100 gains 200 points, but volumes remain low

Saudi Arabia says not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks

Oil prices up more than $4 as EU considers Russian oil ban

OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

People have shown PM Imran the 'red card': Maryam Nawaz

PPL, OGDCL enter into agreement for Reko Diq project

Lucky Electric commissions 660 MW coal power plant at Bin Qasim

Khawaja and Smith miss milestones as Australia crawl to 232-5 in third Test

Read more stories