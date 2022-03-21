ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises as crude, soyoil strengthen

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday as markets attempted a modest recovery from their worst week since 1986, with stronger crude oil and Chicago soyoil outweighing pressure from weak export demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 2.33% to 5,760 ringgit ($1,370.45) a tonne.

“Palm is tracking external markets as it is recovering. But the upside may be capped by weak exports for March 1-20,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm logs 16% weekly fall, sharpest since 1986

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-20 were down around 8% from Feb. 1-20, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company Amspec Agri.

“We had expected the second-half March export to ease and it is evident now. However, since second half of March has more working days (than that in February), the full month export may still come at par or slightly higher,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based brokerage Sunvin Group.

Malaysia has maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.23%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.63%, while its palm oil contract fell 2.26%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm fell 16% last week, snapping a three-week rally and erasing most of the gains accrued after Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Monday as European Union countries consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters.

Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil export

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises as crude, soyoil strengthen

Article 63-A: SC decides to form larger bench

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

KSE-100 gains 200 points, but volumes remain low

Saudi Arabia says not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks

Oil prices up more than $4 as EU considers Russian oil ban

OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

People have shown PM Imran the 'red card': Maryam Nawaz

PPL, OGDCL enter into agreement for Reko Diq project

Lucky Electric commissions 660 MW coal power plant at Bin Qasim

Khawaja and Smith miss milestones as Australia crawl to 232-5 in third Test

Read more stories