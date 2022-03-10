Hong Kong shares end with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong finished on the front foot Thursday, putting a dent in recent Ukraine-fuelled losses, as part of a rally across world markets helped by a drop in oil prices and bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 1.27 percent, or 262.55 points, at 20,890.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.22 percent, or 39.70 points, to 3,296.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 2.12 percent, or 44.79 points, to 2,160.94.