ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-10.97%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.41%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 14,889 Decreased By -157.3 (-1.05%)
KSE100 43,297 Decreased By -53.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,521 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Brazil Supreme Court judge lifts ban on messaging app Telegram: official

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

BRASÍLIA: The Supreme Court judge who had ordered messaging app Telegram blocked in Brazil reversed the ruling Sunday, after the tech company complied with an earlier decree to make changes to the platform.

“Considering that the (court’s requested changes) were fully attended to, I revoke the decision to fully and completely suspend the operation of Telegram in Brazil,” Judge Alexandre de Moraes wrote in a document released by the court.

Telegram booms as Russia’s digital landscape shrinks

The order to block the app throughout the country, published Friday, never actually went into effect, and Telegram had continued to function normally throughout the weekend.

Following the suspension order, Telegram founder Pavel Durov apologized to the Supreme Court and blamed a “communication problem” that he said was due to misplaced emails.

He asked the court to postpone the order to allow time for Telegram to appoint a representative in Brazil and improve communications with the court.

On Saturday, the judge gave Telegram 24 hours to enact changes so he could lift the ban.

The changes included appointing a legal representative in Brazil, erasing some profiles and spelling out what measures it will take to fight disinformation.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro called the suspension “inadmissible,” saying it threatened the freedoms of Brazilians.

The judge “failed to act against the two or three people that according to him should be blocked, so he decided to affect 70 million people… What is at stake is our freedom,” said the far-right leader, for whom Telegram is a key element of his strategy to win re-election in October.

Dubai-based Telegram is installed in some 53 percent of Brazilian cell phones and is the fastest-growing platform in the country, according to election officials.

telegram Supreme Court judge

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil Supreme Court judge lifts ban on messaging app Telegram: official

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories