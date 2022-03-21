ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Bilawal accuses NA Speaker of violating constitution

Zulfiqar Ahmad 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser violated the constitution by not convening the NA session within the stipulated time.

The Speaker delayed the NA session requisitioned by the opposition till March 25 due to OIC Foreign Ministers’ conference being held in Islamabad.

In the same breath, Bilawal continued: “Who is running away now…winning captain never runs away…the constitution of Pakistan requires speaker to summon [NA] session within 14 days”.

He said that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has violated the Constitution of the country by delaying the session. “His narrative is based on fiction… everyone knows who attacked the parliament house. We’ll not allow this man to play with the fate of people,” he added.

He said that the ruling PTI is trying to provoke institutions of the country as its social media teams are running campaigns as they don’t want institutions to remain neutral. He said that PTI-led government was trying to create a constitutional crisis in the country. He demanded of the prime minister to explain his statement wherein PM Imran had said that “only animals remain neutral”.

Speaking about the no-trust move, he said: “From the day one, “coward Imran” was scared of opposition’s bid to de-seat him through no-confidence motion” – a claim which Imran rejects, saying “the no-confidence motion is blessing in disguise for him to further expose the three stooges”.

Bilawal said PM Imran would be held accountable for corruption and “flawed” economic policies which he said made the lives of masses miserable.

“Despite being in the government, PTI lost various by-elections because people hate his economic policies.”

While adopting a harsh stance against the premier, Bilawal labelled him a “foreign-sponsored agent”. He said Imran was “installed” into power by foreign elements to sabotage CPEC, country’s relations with European countries and economy. “You were planted by foreign elements to compromise on Kashmir issue… today there is no difference between Pakistan’s and India’s policies,” he claimed.

A day ago, Bilawal had threatened to “sabotage” the OIC moot, but in his Sunday presser, he said: “We welcome the upcoming OIC meeting in Islamabad”, but he did say “this huddle was not summoned in country’s interest”.

“Imran summoned this meeting [OIC foreign ministers’ moot] as a foreign minister of Taliban to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and not Kashmir and other matters of national interest,” he claimed.

