Hamza gives final touches to ‘long march’ plan

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday held a meeting in the party Secretariat, to finalise programme for the long march.

In order to make the PML-N’s long march towards Islamabad successful, different options were discussed. Sources claimed that party MPs and office bearers were tasked to bring maximum number of people in the march which will leave Lahore for Islamabad under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on March 24.

Hamza said 500 party workers from each Lahore constituency will be the part of the march, sources said, adding: “The PML-N’s Lawyers’ Wing, Labour Wing, Youth Wing and Minority Wing were also tasked to also travel to Islamabad along with their members.”

Hamza asked the party workers to fully participate in the long march. Sources claimed that Hamza told the participants that ouster of Imran Khan is writing on the wall but he (Imran) is using immoral and undemocratic tactics.

“Before coming to power, Imran Khan used to make tall claims apart from destroying the Opposition, but he has himself exposed now,” he said, adding: “The government’s allies are testifying that nobody is buying and selling vote in no-trust motion. This is just propaganda from the government.”

Hamza questioned the PTI about engaging in horse-trading in Balochistan. “All the PTI members should have the right to vote in accordance with their conscience,” he said.

Moreover, reacting to serving show cause notice to PTI dissidents, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz in a tweet asked PM Imran Khan to respond to the show cause notice, the entire nation has given you.

“You have lost the moral, legal and constitutional legitimacy to remain as the Prime Minister of the country,” Maryam said, adding: “There are two ways for public representatives, either to stand with the people or become part of the history of disgrace by holding on to the sinking ship.”

