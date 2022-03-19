ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
PM’s relief package: IMF raises some more questions

Zaheer Abbasi 19 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The on-going talks between Pakistani authorities and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on seventh review of Extended Fund Facility would continue in the next week as well as later has asked some more questions with respect to Prime Minister’s relief Package, said an official on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that Pakistani authorities after providing explanation to the IMF on prime minister’s relief package and amnesty scheme on Wednesday – was expecting the talks to conclude on Friday but as expected Fund said to have raised some more question and sought reply from the Pakistani team about the financing of the package and consequently the talks are expected to continue in the next week till Monday or Tuesday.

IMF will question PM’s relief package

During the background discussions, Finance Ministry’s officials acknowledge the IMF concern over untargeted subsidy under Prime Minister Package, especially on petroleum products, and amnesty scheme for industrial sector and appeared dissatisfied on the provided explanation.

Sources added that the IMF did not agree to that amnesty scheme for industrial sector was in fact an investment scheme to attract investment and stated that whatever name it might be given, it’s an amnesty scheme.

They further stated on petroleum products, the IMF was conveyed that there was no mechanism to provide targeted subsidy on petroleum products and neither it was possible to develop in a short time. As soon as, a mechanism would be devised the subsidy would be made targeted on petroleum products.

