$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Reuters Updated 18 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it was having constructive, ongoing discussions with Pakistan as part of a seventh program review of a $6 billion rescue package.

Pakistani officials have said they are confident they can address any concerns the IMF may have about a $1.5 billion electricity subsidy adopted by authorities there.

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice did not comment directly on the fund’s view of the subsidy plans, but said the ongoing discussions had been “constructive” in terms of ensuring that Pakistan met its key objectives of “fiscal prudence, external sector viability (and), due protection of vulnerable groups from high international energy and food prices.”

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

