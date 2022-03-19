KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.428 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,502.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.102 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.172 billion), DJ (PKR 1.481 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.164 billion), Silver (PKR 1.037 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 854.005 million), Platinum (PKR 237.136 million), SP 500 (PKR 176.360 million), Copper (PKR 87.983 million), Natural Gas (PKR 72.850 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 42.852 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.282 million were traded.

