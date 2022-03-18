Allies will not desert PTI government in difficult times: Shah Mahmood

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the coalition parties will not leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in difficult times, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that the leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have politically matured and would not take any emotional decision.

“It is being said that the PML-Q is being offered chief ministership of Punjab, but I highly doubt that they will accept the offer, as PML-N, which enjoys the majority in the provincial assembly, will not let Pervaiz Elahi rule with freedom,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, adding that the PML-N will topple his government when they please.

He also called on the dissident MNAs to return to their ranks, saying that a “true friend never deserts his companion in difficult times”.

The minister said that the opposition was repeating the politics of the 90s which was against the spirit of the Charter of Democracy.

“The Charter of Democracy was put forth against such form of politics. Whatever is happening in Sindh House is in contradiction to the charter’s philosophy,” he said.

Qureshi noted that the elected representatives were bound to make decisions according to their conscience, however, stressed that they must keep in view the aspirations and expectations of the people of their constituencies.

“The parliament should not be harmed by its own custodians,” he said.