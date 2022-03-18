ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Allies will not desert PTI government in difficult times: Shah Mahmood

  • Foreign minister says allies would not take emotional decisions
BR Web Desk 18 Mar, 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the coalition parties will not leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in difficult times, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that the leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have politically matured and would not take any emotional decision.

“It is being said that the PML-Q is being offered chief ministership of Punjab, but I highly doubt that they will accept the offer, as PML-N, which enjoys the majority in the provincial assembly, will not let Pervaiz Elahi rule with freedom,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, adding that the PML-N will topple his government when they please.

He also called on the dissident MNAs to return to their ranks, saying that a “true friend never deserts his companion in difficult times”.

Govt to seek SC’s advice on disqualification of MNAs who are ‘horse-trading’: Fawad

The minister said that the opposition was repeating the politics of the 90s which was against the spirit of the Charter of Democracy.

“The Charter of Democracy was put forth against such form of politics. Whatever is happening in Sindh House is in contradiction to the charter’s philosophy,” he said.

Qureshi noted that the elected representatives were bound to make decisions according to their conscience, however, stressed that they must keep in view the aspirations and expectations of the people of their constituencies.

“The parliament should not be harmed by its own custodians,” he said.

PTI goverment no confidence motion allied parties

Comments

1000 characters

Allies will not desert PTI government in difficult times: Shah Mahmood

Political uncertainty rattles Pakistan equities, KSE-100 falls 777 points

Govt to seek SC’s advice on disqualification of MNAs who are ‘horse-trading’: Fawad

Rupee's woes continue against USD, ends week at record low

Indus Motor expected to hike auto rates

No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Oil prices headed for weekly loss, but stay well above $100/bbl

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Read more stories