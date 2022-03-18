Govt to seek SC’s advice on disqualification of MNAs who are ‘horse-trading’: Fawad

The government decided on Friday to file a reference in the Supreme Court (SC) to seek an interpretation of Article 63-A, which deals with parliamentarians being disqualified on grounds of defection. This comes a day after several Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers came out in the open saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the government will seek advise from the SC on the legal status of party members who are openly “horse-trading”.

“Will members who change their allegiances for economic gain be disqualified for life or will they be allowed to run for re-election? The Supreme Court will be asked to hear this reference on a daily basis and decide,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, a number of MNAs from the ruling PTI, who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, came out in the open, with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in “accordance with their conscience.”

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News at the Sindh House premises, MNA Noor Alam Khan said he had moved out from Parliament Lodges after police action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to find out about allegations of bribery against the ruling party’s lawmakers.

“When we came to [PM] Imran Khan and had voted for him, were we given Rs 200 million then? When we voted for the speaker did we get Rs200m then?” the MNA questioned.

Following this, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that he advised PM Imran to impose governor’s rule in Sindh.

Presented summary to PM, no decision made on governor’s rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

“We are not sending police to Sindh House because they [dissident PTI lawmakers] went there due to their greed for money,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad, referring to the group of MNAs in the Sindh House.

He also accused the Sindh government of “buying and selling” lawmakers’ votes, terming the practice a “conspiracy against democracy”.

The National Assembly is expected to hold a session for the no-confidence motion vote against the PM after a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that is set to take place on March 27.

Last week, the opposition had submitted the motion, signed by 86 lawmakers.