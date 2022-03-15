ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Monday said the authorities and the Fund will continue to discuss recent developments and other measures to promote macroeconomic stability.

This was stated by the IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz, in response to a message sent by Business Recorder.

When contacted, an official involved in virtual discussion with the Fund stated that there is no cut-off date of ongoing discussion.

Govt not yet share PIT reforms with IMF

He said that so far, two rounds of policy-level discussion have been held with the Fund, one by the finance minister and the other by the finance secretary.

He said that his understating was that the talks would continue at least two weeks.

Another official said that the IMF questioned the financing of relief package announced by the prime minister on February 29, 2022 by slashing Rs10 in petrol and diesel prices and Rs5 per unit cut in electricity prices.

The IMF team’s concern was about untargeted subsidy on petrol and diesel besides industrial sector amnesty.

