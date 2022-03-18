‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Mela’ in Faisalabad from 19th

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is organizing a two-day Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) Mela at Circle Club Faisalabad on March 19 and 20, 2022.

The Mela will remain open for public from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm on both days. SBP is organizing this event in collaboration with banks and NAPHDA.

In the Mela banks will provide information on the MPMG financing facility whereas builders, developers and real estate agents will showcase the various projects in which the people could purchase housing units or apartments using the financing facility.

The SBP said that the residents of Faisalabad who want to purchase/ construct their own house will have an opportunity to obtain information about their eligibility for availing the subsidized housing finance, their monthly installments based on amount of financing and monthly income.

