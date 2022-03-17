Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
17 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 16, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 179.50 180.00 DKK 26.08 26.18
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.40 47.80 NOK 19.80 19.90
UAE DIRHAM 48.70 49.20 SEK 18.64 18.74
EURO 195.00 197.50 AUD $ 127.80 129.50
UK POUND 232.50 235.00 CAD $ 139.00 140.50
JAPANI YEN 1.49072 1.51072 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 188.18 189.18 CHINESE YUAN 26.80 27.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
