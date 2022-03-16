‘Long march’ to reach capital by evening of 25th: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asked the participants of opposition’s rallies to avoid entering Islamabad on March 23 due to the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and stated that the long-march would enter the federal capital by evening of March 25.

Talking to reporters after a consultive meeting of the joint opposition, Maulana said that there should be no hurdle in the meeting of the OIC-CFM.

