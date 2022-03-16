Ziauddin varsity convocation confers degrees on 760 students

KARACHI: Ziauddin University awarded 760 degrees to the graduating students for various disciplines at the convocation 2022, held at the Family Park adjacent to Ziauddin University.

At the convocation of Ziauddin University, graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including MBBS, dental surgery, Pharm-D, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, biomedical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electrical engineering technology, software engineering, communications & media studies, B.Ed., audiology & speech language therapy, science in nursing, MS, MD, M.Phil and Ph.D.

Appreciating the efforts of all the graduating students, chief guest of the Ziauddin University’s convocation 2022, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Education and Literacy said that “there is no doubt that the talented young people who have graduated from our country have not only made Pakistan proud all over the world for their intelligence but they are also providing services in accordance with modern requirements in various fields.”

“Higher education is the solution to all our problems because without it no society can develop and that is why the promotion of higher education is the top priority of the government. To be successful and professional and to move forward in life, it is important that students continue to learn and never give up”, he further said.

Addressing the convocation 2022, Chancellor of Ziauddin University Dr. Asim Hussain congratulated the graduating students. He acknowledged their success by stating: “it is a matter of great privilege and honour for me to welcome you all to the convocation of 2022. Today is a beautiful day for all of the students who are graduating; it is a day when they enter the practical world; it is a day when their aspirations come true.”

“Ziauddin University has worked hard to deliver the greatest education accessible in the country. We have modified our curriculum to include additional extra-curricular disciplines in order to equip students with a better perspective of life. To generate a student, a human being, and a member of society who is acceptable and full of knowledge and all criteria necessary to live, Ziauddin’s goal is to produce well-rounded students who can confront the challenges of the world,” he added.

While passing his good wishes to the graduating students Dr. Asim Hussain said “on the achievement of this milestone, remember those who have supported you in this journey, especially your parents, teachers, and mentors. As you advance into the future, you have been provided with an exciting opportunity to join the world’s most accomplished communities of alumni, with local and global connections, across all disciplines. I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity and wish you all the best in your future endeavours”.

Dr. Asim said: “we have added cutting edge tools, digital technology in education in all faculties of Ziauddin Universities. The recent example is the addition of Anatomage the 3D dissection system for our Anatomy department and VR Dental Simulator for the students of dentistry. This is the beginning and in the next couple of years we will see equipment which is not available in any other University in Pakistan. I can proudly say we are in the process of installing a Cyclotron which will produce a broad array of diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes not available elsewhere. We are putting up a genetic and molecular lab with next generation sequencing instruments for both diagnostic and research purposes. These two things will be the first in any Pakistani University.”

Keynote speaker of the ZU convocation, former federal minister for information and broadcasting Javed Jabbar spoke about the importance of knowledge to students. He stated, “providing higher education to youngsters is a solemn public responsibility and a big commitment in a country where 20 million children are out of school. As a result of your higher education from a respectable Ziauddin University, ensure that the advantages are shared with as many people as possible. I send my warmest wishes to graduates for good health and happiness in the years ahead, as well as ethical and professional fulfilment.”

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, Vice Chancellor congratulated the young graduates in his welcome speech by saying “a degree is not the end of your life; it is the beginning of your professional and practical lives. What you believe our degree will provide you depends not only on that piece of paper but also on the skills you have learned. You must keep in mind that today’s life is multidisciplinary, and knowledge cuts across fields at the same time. You must explore the possibilities of many disciplines that are related to the field in which you have earned a degree.”

