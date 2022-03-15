At least four FC personnel killed, 10 injured in Sibi blast

At least four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion took place near a security personnel's convoy in the Sangan area of Sibi, Balochistan,Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

As per reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion.

Following the blast, security forces reached the site and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) via an air ambulance.

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

Last week, at least three people were killed and 19 - including FC personnel - were injured in a blast on Sibi’s Jail Road. As per the Bomb Disposal Unit, it was a remote-controlled blast and the explosive was fitted in a motorcycle that was parked in the area.

The explosion took place 15 minutes after the convoy of President Arif Alvi passed from Jail Road. The president was in town to make an address at the closing ceremony of the Sibi Mela, an annual cultural show.