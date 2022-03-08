ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

  • The explosion took place 15 minutes after President Arif Alvi's convoy passed from the area
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Mar, 2022

A powerful blast killed at least three people, and injured 19 including Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Sibi’s Jail Road, Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Tuesday. The explosion took place 15 minutes after the convoy of President Arif Alvi passed from Jail Road.

FC personnel arrived at the scene soon after the incident. They cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), it was a remote-controlled blast and the explosive was fitted in a motorcycle that was parked in the area.

The president was in town to make an address at the closing ceremony of the Sibi Mela, an annual cultural show.

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

The development comes five days after a suicide blast killed 56, and injured over 200 people at a mosque in Peshawar's Koocha Risaldar on Friday. The explosion took place during the time of Friday prayers.

Earlier, three police personnel were killed, and 18 people injured in a blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road on Wednesday.

The blast occurred near a stationed police mobile. Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

sibbi blast FC personnel killed

Comments

1000 characters

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

Pakistan Rupee falls to historic low against US dollar

Govt seeks $21bn support from China

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil rises as fears of Russian oil sanctions spur supply concerns

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

London suspends nickel trade after record spike

Read more stories