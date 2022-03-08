Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

A powerful blast killed at least three people, and injured 19 including Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Sibi’s Jail Road, Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Tuesday. The explosion took place 15 minutes after the convoy of President Arif Alvi passed from Jail Road.

FC personnel arrived at the scene soon after the incident. They cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), it was a remote-controlled blast and the explosive was fitted in a motorcycle that was parked in the area.

The president was in town to make an address at the closing ceremony of the Sibi Mela, an annual cultural show.

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

The development comes five days after a suicide blast killed 56, and injured over 200 people at a mosque in Peshawar's Koocha Risaldar on Friday. The explosion took place during the time of Friday prayers.

Earlier, three police personnel were killed, and 18 people injured in a blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road on Wednesday.

The blast occurred near a stationed police mobile. Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.