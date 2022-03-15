Australian shares set to slide at open, NZ dips

Australian shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in commodity prices will drag local mining and energy stocks, while a weak finish on Wall Street overnight further dented sentiment.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.9%, a 62.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.2% higher on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.072% to 11,796.64 by 2120 GMT.