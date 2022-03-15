PM to address ‘historic’ public gathering on 27th: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a historic public gathering at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27.

Umar, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a historic public gathering. He said that the world would see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain to defend their independence and sovereignty. “A historic gathering is going to be held on March 27.

The world will see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain for their independence and sovereignty”, he posted. PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran will take place after March 27.

