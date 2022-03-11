PTI to hold ‘grand power show’ at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion against him, the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday decided to hold a grand power show at D-Chowk.

Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, said that “a historic Jalsa is going to be held at D-Chowk where people will express full confidence in the leadership of their prime minister, and it will be the last nail in the coffin of looters and plunderers’ politics”.

However, he said the date and time for the public gathering would be announced soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022